On July 15, millions of U.S. families will receive as much as $300 a month per child through the Biden administration’s effort to help families struggling because of the pandemic.

The IRS is paying out the money in advance to help families get funds faster from the American Rescue Plan. Wondering how much you will get from the tax credit? Find out here.

The Washington Post’s Michelle Singletary will host an online chat with Ken Corbin, the IRS’s wage and investment commissioner and its chief taxpayer experience officer, on Wednesday, July 14 at 3 p.m. Eastern time to answer your questions.

Ask your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

