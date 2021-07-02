Rosenberg and I, who are longtime friends, think the time has come to discuss the right way for the federal government to finance its huge and growing debt obligations, as opposed to the piecemeal approach that people in Our Nation’s Capital have been taking.
Why am I bringing Rosenberg into the mix? Because I recently realized that what Rosenberg said in an influential Washington Post column 30 years ago about how the Treasury should change its approach to financing the government is still true today. Especially when it comes to funding infrastructure.
“The Treasury should behave the same way any rational businessman would when deciding whether to borrow short or long,” Rosenberg wrote in his 1991 op-ed, which led to him getting named in 1992 to the Treasury Advisory Borrowing Committee, on which he served for 12 years. “The businessman would weigh his financing needs, his future cash flows and the prospects for inflation. Above all, he would weigh his out-of-pocket interest costs.”
But now that long-term rates are extremely low, Rosenberg says that it’s time for unconventional thinking again. This time around, he says, the Treasury should ignore established practice and start peddling lots and lots of long-term Treasury securities.
He’s proposing this even though borrowing long-term would create higher interest costs for taxpayers in the short run.
“What matters isn’t the interest bill today; what matters is what the total interest cost is over the long term,” Rosenberg says.
Borrowing money for, say, one year at 0.08 percent (the yield on one-year Treasurys when last I looked) rather than for 10 years at 1.49 percent or 30 years at 2.10 percent could well cost taxpayers more in the long run, because the short-term borrowings would have to be refinanced several times at interest rates that could turn out to be much higher than today’s rates.
Rosenberg says that borrowing long-term is especially important when it comes to funding infrastructure, which is a long-term investment. “Any businessman who wants to finance capital improvements would pay for them with long-term borrowings keyed to the lives of the improvements,” he said. “It would make perfect sense for the U.S. to issue 10-year or 30-year bonds or even 50-year bonds to pay for our infrastructure program.”
That sure sounds sensible to me. Even if Congress approves tax increases to fully cover infrastructure costs, which I consider unlikely, we’d do well to take advantage of the opportunity that financial markets are offering and borrow a lot of long-term money at current low rates.
“There’s a real hunger for long-term Treasurys among foreign investors,” Rosenberg says. “It’s something that isn’t going to last forever, and that we ought to take advantage of while we can.”
Why the hunger? Because although interest rates on long-term Treasury securities are very low by U.S. historical standards, they’re very high compared to yields on long-term government bonds in Japan and much of Europe.
When last I looked, Japanese government 10-year IOUs were yielding a minuscule 0.04 percent, according to Bloomberg. And if you think that’s low — which, of course it is — it’s positively lofty compared to the negative yields on 10-year Dutch IOUs (minus 0.10 percent), 10-year German IOUs (minus 0.21) and 10-year Swiss IOUs (minus 0.27).
That’s right — you lock in losses by buying Dutch, German or Swiss 10-year bonds at face value when they’re issued and holding them until they mature.
The idea of the Treasury borrowing hundreds of billions — or trillions — of dollars by selling long-term securities and in effect betting that interest rates will rise is heretical.
That’s why it’s worth considering, especially when it comes from someone like Rosenberg, whose record includes major triumphs in the early 1980s, when he made huge — and winning — bets that double-digit U.S. interest rates would fall sharply. Which they did.
“Most people who are investors today have never gone through a bear market in bonds, because that bear market disappeared in 1981,” Rosenberg says. “But that doesn’t mean that we’re never going to have another one.”
In fact, you can make a case that long-term Treasury securities are in the start of a bear market now, because rates on them have risen sharply in the past year.
A year ago, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was 0.71 percent, less than half its current yield. The yield on the 30-year was 1.46 percent, 30 percent below its current yield. Meanwhile, short Treasury rates, which the Fed controls directly, have fallen from a year ago.
Let’s hope that the federal government catches on to reality and decides to suck it up and borrow tons of long-term money while it’s still cheap. Even though that will drive up our interest costs for now.