Employment surged in the leisure and hospitality sector, with 343,000 jobs added, more than half of that in restaurants and bars. Hotels and other accommodations, as well as arts, entertainment and recreation entities, both added about 75,000 jobs.
In local education, employment increased by 155,000.
Retail added 67,000 jobs, with strong growth in clothing and merchandise stores.
Average earnings too, continued to increase, climbing 10 cents for all employees to $30.40 an hour, following larger increases in May and April. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said the wage increases reflect increased demand for labor at this stage of the recovery.
Job growth in April, revised down to 269,000, and May, revised up to 583,000, while not anemic, fell well below the hopes that more than one million jobs could be added per month in the spring.
But June’s report comes closer to the mark, surpassing analysts estimates that around 700,000 jobs would be added in June. The economy is still down 6.8 million jobs from where it was in February 2020.
Material shortages and bottlenecks have plagued sectors like manufacturing as well — helping to drive up prices and complicate the recovery as consumer demand and activity rebounds. And inflation remains a concern of top policymakers in Washington, after more than a year of low interest rates and stimulus measures have helped fire up the economy.
Economists have looked to the leisure and hospitality sector — still down more than two million jobs from before the pandemic — for signs of a reawakening jobs market, as caseloads remain low and vaccination rates continue to crawl upwards.
Air travel has climbed significantly in recent months and the Fourth of July weekend is expected to continue the trend. According to an estimate by AAA, travel for the holiday is expected to increase by 40 percent compared to last year and nearly reach pre-pandemic levels, with an estimated 47.7 people traveling.
Consumer spending, on services like restaurants, entertainment and transportation has been increasing in recent months.