After the charges were announced, Trump issued a statement calling the indictment a “political witch hunt by the Radical Left Democrats.” The former president has asked people around him about the prospect of a casino at his Doral resort in South Florida and has touted the revenue of his golf courses, according to two people who have talked to him but were not authorized to share private conversations. He has “compartmentalized” his business and political endeavors in the words of an adviser, going to his Trump Tower office in New York two days a week, usually arriving on Sunday evening and leaving late Tuesday.