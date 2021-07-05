First and foremost, some hardware basics. As a guideline, each cabinet door and drawer should receive one piece of hardware — except if a drawer is 24-inches wide or larger (in which case it should receive two pieces of hardware).
Consistent designs
What design of hardware you have on all your drawers, and what design you have on all your doors, should be consistent and the same finish. Hardware prices can range from under $2 to over $25 per piece.
Technically, hardware is not required on cabinetry, but including it serves some purposes. Without hardware, the natural oils in your hands (in addition to any dirt, grime or sticky fingers) will eventually degrade your cabinets’ finish. This is easier to see and harder to remove from painted cabinets (or laminate) than stained wood, however, even with a natural grain pattern, a dirty “patina” is hard to avoid after many years of direct and regular contact without knobs or pulls to assist.
Consider whether you want your hardware to accent or blend in with the rest of your palette: Besides prolonging the finish of your cabinetry, hardware can add some “bling” to your overall kitchen design. With classic white cabinets, brushed nickel, chrome and brushed gold are popular hardware accents. For rich cabinets like painted navy, green or teal, the same brushed metal hardware can add a great pop of contrast.
Hardware styles
When it comes to cabinetry hardware styles, there are generally four categories: knobs, pulls, specialty and minimalist.
The most important decision concerning cabinetry hardware style relates less to “form” and more to “function.” The ergonomics of hardware can be easily overlooked, but this is a piece of hardware you will be operating several times a day. So it is important to consider the kind of hardware that will work best for you.
Knobs require a clasping action, curling your fingers around to clutch a small object. Is arthritis an issue for you or in your family? If so, consider pulls instead of knobs: Pulls are considered more inclusive because they can be more easily operated. This can be especially important if your drawers are soft-close, which (by nature of the soft-closing drawer mechanism) can require a little extra oomph to open.
Consider also your preference to reach up to a door and clasp a knob or grab a pull vs. reaching down for a drawer. It is completely acceptable to have different styles of hardware on drawers than on doors (i.e., knobs on doors and pulls on drawers) as long as you are consistent in that decision.
Adding an accent
The exception to consistency is accent hardware — your chance to accessorize your kitchen. Do you have a wet bar, butler’s pantry or coffee station bump out in your kitchen? This could be a great opportunity for a splash of thematic hardware: Plenty of knobs made to look like wine corks or grape vines abound in the designer and boutique worlds. This can be an opportunity to get creative and personalize. Decorative hardware like this is usually more expensive, though, and can sometimes be uncomfortable to actually use, so it’s best to limit these kinds of pieces to an accent area.
If the idea of knobs, pulls and especially little trinket accents appalls you, there is still another option. Finger pulls are the minimalist solution: subtle hardware that is not applied onto the surface of your cabinetry, but wraps around its edges. Doors and drawer fronts are typically around ¾-inch thick, and finger pulls perch right on these edges, hiding in the seams, as close to invisible as hardware comes. Available in a few different styles, like loops or just little ledges, this is a great no-frills option for modern and ultracontemporary kitchens.
Cabinetry hardware requires thoughtfulness regarding its form and function. It can add final polish to otherwise bare cabinets, pretty accenting in finish or style and good ergonomics for its users. It is one of the smallest but most valuable additions you can make in a good kitchen design to support a long, healthy life for your cabinetry.
