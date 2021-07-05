For example, a one-bedroom condo at 110 Gallatin St. NW #4 is priced at $285,000. Monthly condo fees are $196, and annual property taxes are $1,411.
The condo is less than one mile from the Fort Totten Metro station for Red, Yellow and Green line service. Plans for the mixed-use development known as Art Place at Fort Totten, which already has apartments and shops, include an Aldi grocery store, Union Market-style food hall and children’s museum for Phase 2. Restaurants such as La Coop Coffee, Jackie Lee’s and Andrene’s Caribbean & Soul Food Café are within walking distance of the condo. Residents can also walk to Grant Circle Park, the Hitching Post restaurant and other shops and restaurants in Petworth.
The 615-square-foot condo includes one bedroom and one bathroom, wide plank hardwood flooring and an open living and dining area with space for a desk for working at home. The galley-style kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances, a Carrara marble counter with a waterfall side, gas cooking and white cabinets. The bathroom includes a combination tub and shower and a floating vanity with two sinks. Updates to the condo include a washer and dryer, custom-designed closets with organizers, smart locks, smart thermostat and home security system.
Pets are allowed in the building, which also has a flagstone patio with grills for residents.
The condo fee includes gas, water, trash removal and building maintenance. Only on-street parking is available.
Assigned schools include Barnard Elementary, Truesdell Education Campus and Roosevelt High School at MacFarland. The elementary school and the preschool-through-eighth-grade campus are rated above average by GreatSchools.org compared with other schools in D.C., and the high school is rated below average.
For a virtual tour, visit my.matterport.com/show/?m=FLBz3bTjHgw.
For more information, contact real estate agent Lisa Tucker with Redfin at 202-796-6938.
