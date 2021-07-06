Let’s start with why algae thrives. My college major is geology, not biology, but I can tell you that algae needs food and water. It’s not much different than you and me. Knowing this, you can prevent algae growth by keeping the affected surfaces clean. Just as you probably shower each day to prevent body odor, it’s wise to wash outdoor surfaces on a regular basis. Once they start to look a little dingy or you see a very light haze of algae starting to take hold, it’s time to take action.