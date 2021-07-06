And even if you manage to authenticate your information and set up an account, the platform is so glitchy that you might end up getting locked out. Then the taxing agency will have to send you an activation code through the U.S. Postal Service — making you wait up to 10 days to get your account unlocked — although the IRS already has your email address and cellphone number and could simply email or text message you to verify your identity, much like a bank or brokerage.