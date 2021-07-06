The department wants to create a massive cloud-based central operating system for the U.S. military, harnessing the technological capabilities of a major private-sector cloud provider to create new battlefield applications. The Defense Department started the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, known as JEDI, nearly four years ago under then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. He and other officials had hoped that JEDI could serve as a springboard for the department’s adoption of artificial-intelligence in a geopolitical race with China.