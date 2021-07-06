“The Department has determined that, due to evolving requirements, increased cloud conversancy, and industry advances, the JEDI Cloud contract no longer meets its needs,” a Defense Department spokesperson said in an unsigned release distributed to reporters.
The department wants to create a massive cloud-based central operating system for the U.S. military, harnessing the technological capabilities of a major private-sector cloud provider to create new battlefield applications. The Defense Department started the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, known as JEDI, nearly four years ago under then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. He and other officials had hoped that JEDI could serve as a springboard for the department’s adoption of artificial-intelligence in a geopolitical race with China.
But the Pentagon’s steadfast insistence that the contract should go to just one company, rather than spread the work among multiple providers, made it a lightning rod from the start. Oracle and IBM lodged protests before the bids were due, arguing that such an approach ran counter to the business world’s best practices.
The Pentagon awarded the contract to Microsoft in 2019 shortly after President Donald Trump took an interest in it. Trump had cited complaints against Amazon from “some of the greatest companies in the world,” specifically referencing Oracle, Microsoft and IBM. Trump’s interest in the contract ― along with his repeated public broadsides against Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post ― became a key part of the tech giant’s challenge.
That bid protest forced the Defense Department to halt its work with Microsoft and reevaluate its decision after the court concluded that the Pentagon’s evaluators had made a mistake on one aspect of how it evaluated bids. The agency re-awarded the contract to Microsoft after correcting its mistake.
But Amazon pressed forward with its legal campaign, including its request to depose certain top officials, including Trump and Mattis. The court rejected a motion filed by Microsoft to dismiss those allegations, clearing the way for Amazon to argue for depositions.
Throughout the two tech giants’ legal maneuvering, the Defense Department has been unable to move forward with the contract it awarded to Microsoft. In a Jan. 28 memo, the agency said the ongoing litigation was already calling JEDI into question.
“The prospect of such a lengthy litigation process might bring the future of the JEDI Cloud procurement into question,” unnamed defense officials wrote in a memo that was distributed to reporters.
While the decision is a massive financial blow to Microsoft, the software giant adopted a pragmatic tone on Tuesday.
“The DoD faced a difficult choice: Continue with what could be a years-long litigation battle or find another path forward,” Toni Townes-Whitley, president U.S. regulated industries, wrote in a blog post. “The security of the United States is more important than any single contract, and we know that Microsoft will do well when the nation does well.”
Townes-Whitley said the company will continue to pursue the Pentagon’s cloud business, and took a veiled swipe at Amazon: “Our focus on our customer, and not politics or litigation, is the cornerstone of our approach to help governments and businesses achieve their mission outcomes."
Jay Greene contributed to this report.