“The Department has determined that, due to evolving requirements, increased cloud conversancy, and industry advances, the JEDI Cloud contract no longer meets its needs,” a Defense Department spokesperson said in an unsigned release distributed to reporters.
The department wants to create a massive cloud-based central operating system for the U.S. military, harnessing the technological capabilities of a major private-sector cloud provider to create new battlefield applications. The Defense Department started the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, known as JEDI, nearly four years ago under then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. He and other officials had hoped that JEDI could serve as a springboard for the department’s adoption of artificial-intelligence in a geopolitical race with China.
But the Pentagon’s steadfast insistence that the contract should go to just one company, rather than spread the work among multiple providers, made it a lightning rod from the start. Oracle and IBM lodged protests before the bids were due, arguing that such an approach ran counter to the business world’s best practices.
The Pentagon awarded the contract to Microsoft in 2019 shortly after former president Donald Trump took an interest in it. Trump had cited complaints against Amazon from “some of the greatest companies in the world,” specifically referencing Oracle, Microsoft and IBM. Trump’s interest in the contract ― along with his repeated public broadsides against Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post ― became the subject of a bid protest from Amazon.
That bid protest forced the Defense Department to halt its work with Microsoft and reevaluate its decision after the court concluded that the Pentagon’s evaluators had made a mistake on one aspect of how it evaluated bids. The Defense Department re-awarded the contract to Microsoft after correcting its mistake.
But Amazon pressed forward with its legal campaign, including its request to depose certain top officials, including Trump and Mattis. The court rejected a motion filed by Microsoft to dismiss those allegations, clearing the way for Amazon to argue for depositions.
Throughout the two tech giants’ legal maneuvering, the Defense Department has been unable to move forward with the contract it awarded to Microsoft. In a Jan. 28 memo, the agency said the ongoing litigation was already calling JEDI into question.
“The prospect of such a lengthy litigation process might bring the future of the JEDI Cloud procurement into question,” unnamed defense officials wrote in a memo that was distributed to reporters.