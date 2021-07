What do you miss (or loathe) about working from the office? Tell The Post.

Across the country, some people who've spent the past year working from home are starting to file back into the office. But, it won't be the same as it once was. Some companies are announcing hybrid alternatives for employees to still work from home parts of the week. Tell The Post what you're preparing for — both the good and the bad — in the return to the office.We respect your privacy and will not publish your name or response without contacting you first. Read our full submission guidelines here