Lawmakers who endorse a boost to the IRS as a means of financing infrastructure changes have said little publicly as to exactly how they plan to spend the money. For now, their bipartisan deal is expected to set aside some of the funds to aid hiring at the agency, improve its dated information technology and address taxpayer compliance issues, according to two Senate aides with knowledge of the plan who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the talks. They said their effort ultimately would include some still-unfinished guardrails to try to assuage Republican lawmakers who long have expressed skepticism about the IRS.