When it comes to retirement accounts, life insurance policies and bank accounts, you should make sure to have a beneficiary (and a secondary beneficiary) named in case of your death. If your bank account is only in your name and you can’t name a beneficiary, you should add a family member to the account (not our most favored way of doing things, but better than nothing) or set up a will that designates who gets the money in that account and who will be the representative of the estate to handle those affairs.