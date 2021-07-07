The data does show a steady increase in the number of people receiving help: almost 160,000 households were assisted in May, up from about 97,400 in April. But experts say those numbers pale in comparison to the number of people who risk losing their homes after July 31, when the final eviction moratorium from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expires. According to the Census Household Pulse Survey from June, 1.2 million households reported being very likely to face eviction in the next two months.