“For nearly two years, since Purdue Pharma declared bankruptcy, the company and the Sackler family have used every delay tactic possible and misused the courts — all in an effort to shield their misconduct,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James (D). “While this deal is not perfect, we are delivering $4.5 billion into communities ravaged by opioids on an accelerated timetable, and it gets one of the nation’s most harmful drug dealers out of the opioid business once and for all.”