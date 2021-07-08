On Wednesday, after weeks of new negotiations with the company, the CPSC voted 3-1 to file a lawsuit to require ThyssenKrupp Access to inspect elevators installed in customers’ homes and offer free repairs. In most cases, the agency is required by law to have companies voluntarily agree to a recall or a corrective action like this. It is unusual for the CPSC to go to court to compel action for what the agency considers a substantial product hazard.