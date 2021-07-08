Construction on the apartments is anticipated to begin in early 2022 depending on market conditions. The two buildings, to be located at 2000 and 2001 S. Bell St., will have a total of 758 apartments. Demolition began earlier this year on a vacant building on the site. One building will have 25 stories with 338 units, and the second building will have 19 stories and 420 units. More than 22,000 square feet of the buildings will be reserved for ground-floor retail sites.
The design for 2000 S. Bell St. is a modern glass tower with a rooftop swimming pool and views of National Landing and the Washington Monument. The second building at 2001 S. Bell St. will also have a rooftop amenity space with a pool. Both buildings will have fitness centers, co-working spaces, community rooms, dog-grooming stations and 24-hour concierge services. JBG Smith is targeting LEED Gold Certification for both buildings, which indicates a high level of energy efficiency and environmentally friendly features.
The apartment buildings will be one block from new shops and restaurants along Crystal Drive, the Crystal City Metro station, a planned Virginia Railway Express station and a planned pedestrian bridge to Reagan National Airport. In addition, Route 1 between 15th and 23rd streets — which is adjacent to the new apartment buildings — is anticipated to be lowered for a pedestrian-friendly design to improve the neighborhood’s walkability.
As part of a community benefits package, some of the units will be affordable housing for households making less than 60 percent of the area median income. For a two-person household, that equals an income of less than $61,920. In addition, JBG Smith is contributing $3.36 million to the Arlington County Affordable Housing Investment Fund.
For updates on the apartments, visit www.jbgsmith.com.
Read more in Real Estate: