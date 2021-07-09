Banning or limiting noncompete agreements and occupational licensing requirements that the Biden administration called unnecessary and cumbersome.

Importing cheap prescription drugs from Canada to help drive down prices in the United States, and placing new rules on drug pricing in the United States.

Allowing hearing aids to be sold over the counter.

Banning certain broadband fees and requirements that make it harder for some consumers to change and compare internet providers.

Forcing airlines to disclose “add-on fees” for things like seating and baggage, and make it easier for people to get refunds for flights.

Making it harder for manufacturers to control the process of repairing consumer products.

Requiring banks to let customers take their financial transaction data with them to a competitor.

Strengthening the Department of Agriculture’s tools “to stop the abusive practices of some meat processors.”