“The Building Official visited 6881 Indian Creek today and determined that there was no need to evacuate the building today, however, the expectation is that progress on the additional structural engineering analysis must be made by Monday,” city spokeswoman Melissa Berthier said in an email.
The owner of the property could not be reached for comment Friday evening.
Problems with the building were first reported by the Miami Herald, which wrote that city officials placed “Unsafe Structure” placards in front of 10 other buildings as well.
Both were detected as municipalities across the Miami area look to review residential apartments in the wake of a partial building collapse that killed at least 79 people on June 24 in nearby Surfside Village. The collapse created new concerns related to the city’s aging residential condo infrastructure.
If the building is evacuated, it will be at least the second building in Miami Beach to be deemed immediately unsafe. Last weekend, a different building was evacuated when inspectors found a bad flooring system and “excessive deflection” on an interior wall.