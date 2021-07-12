But The Post pandemic boom, fueled by pent-up demand for services, trillions in extra savings and trillions more in government aid, will fade. CBO now projects growth will slow to 1.1 percent in 2023 and an average of 1.2 percent in 2024 and 2025 — the slowest growth the U.S. has ever seen outside of a recession, according to Commerce Department data going back to 1929. Before the pandemic, the CBO projected steady growth of between 1.6 and 1.8 percent, rather than a dramatic boom and a leveling off.