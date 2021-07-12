If your mother really wants to retain ownership of the property, then perhaps you can “loan” her the cash to make the necessary renovations. You can hire an attorney to draft up loan documents, which should include a minimum amount of interest under federal law to avoid gift tax issues. Make sure you all sign these documents and then record them in your local recorder of deeds office. If your mom doesn’t want to repay the loan during her lifetime (and you don’t care about the cash), then the loan documents can be structured in a way that allows her estate to repay the loan.