Finding a place to buy for less than $400,000 is still possible for home buyers in Arlington, especially if they’re willing to purchase a condo. For example, the condo at 2101 N Monroe St. #412 in the Dominion Heights building is priced at $399,900. Monthly condo fees are $424, and annual property taxes are $3,933.
Built in 2013, this 773-square-foot condo includes one bedroom, one bathroom and one garage parking space. Located on the top floor, this condo has an open floor plan with nine-foot-high ceilings, crown moldings, hardwood floors in the living areas, a coat closet and a storage closet with a washer and dryer. The kitchen includes a pantry, gas cooking, stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast bar. The primary suite has new carpet and organizers for the closet. The unit overlooks the condo’s outdoor common areas, including a courtyard with seating and grills, plus views of D.C. and Rosslyn. Other condo amenities include a party room and bike storage.
The condo is located in the Cherrydale neighborhood of North Arlington, approximately one mile from the Clarendon and Virginia Square Metro stops for Orange and Silver line service. A bus stop and bike-share station are in front of the condo. The Custis Trail, which connects to trails leading into D.C. or to the W&OD. trail, is nearby, along with shops and restaurants.
Assigned schools include Taylor Elementary, Hamm Middle and Washington Liberty High. The elementary school is rated above average by GreatSchools.org compared with other schools in Virginia and the high school (formerly Washington Lee) is rated average. The middle school is new and has yet to be rated.
For more information, contact real estate agent Marc Vuolo at RE/MAX Distinctive Real Estate at 703-801-2964.
