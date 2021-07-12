If you choose the active investor path, know that your property is your product. You’re going to get out of it what you put into it. It will require time and attention, and no one will be there to tell you what needs to be done and when to do it. You have to manage contractors or do work yourself. You have to address tenant issues, maintenance, inspections and bookkeeping on a regular basis, and your taxes just got more complicated. Some things can be outsourced, but not everything, and the outsourced tasks still need to be managed and overseen. No one cares about your money like you do.