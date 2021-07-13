Most people who are eligible won’t have to do anything to receive the money. The IRS will first look to see whether it has banking information from a 2020 tax return. It will then turn to your 2019 tax return, or information entered into the non-filer tool for stimulus payments on IRS.gov. The IRS also is using banking information from other federal agencies to deliver payments such as the Social Security Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs, or the Railroad Retirement Board.