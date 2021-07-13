Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday showed that prices rose 0.9 percent in the past month. The latest figures aren’t likely to rattle officials who have long maintained that the price increases are a temporary feature of a bumpy economic recovery. Their expectation is that inflation will simmer down closer to the Fed’s 2 percent annual target next year and in 2023.
There are a few reasons inflation is on the rise. For starters, prices in 2021 are being compared to those from 2020, when the pandemic caused the economy to shut down and prices fell.
Also, as vaccinations become more widespread and consumers unleash their pent-up savings, demand is rebounding much faster than supply can catch up. Many Americans are newly eager to book airline tickets, rental cars and hotel rooms, while the travel industry is still climbing back from the depths of the pandemic. Backlogged supply chains are also clashing with demand for products like furniture, bicycles and auto parts.
The Fed expects those conditions to clear as more people return to work and the economy regains its footing. In the meantime, central bankers are clear that they won’t raise interest raise to respond to temporary inflation. With some 6.8 million jobs still missing from the labor market, the Fed wants as many people as possible to get back into jobs before a rate hike slows the economy down.
Republicans and some prominent economists like Lawrence H. Summers, however, argue that the higher prices are an urgent concern. They warn that the Fed’s low interest rates and other supports for the markets are excessively juicing the economy. Their worry is that the central bank will be behind the curve once it decides to tame inflation and raise rates.
The June inflation data was similar to inflation reported in May, when prices rose 5 percent. Another measure of inflation, released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, put the May price increase at 3.9 percent.