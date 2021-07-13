Still, policymakers at the Federal Reserve and White House continue to predict that as the economy has time to heal, the surge in inflation will cool and overall prices will settle back down. They maintain that the sharp increases are a temporary feature of a bumpy economic recovery. Their expectation is that inflation will simmer down closer to the Fed’s 2 percent annual target next year and in 2023.
Prices for used cars and trucks continued their sharp rise, increasing 10.5 percent compared to the previous month, and 45.2 percent compared to last June. That rise accounted for more than one third of the seasonally-adjusted price increases. The used car market, which relies heavily on trade-ins and auto parts, has been dogged by a global microchip shortage and a supply chain backlog that keep new cars from rolling onto the market.
The cost of shelter is also picking up, with prices rising 0.5 percent in June compared to the previous month. All over the country, rent is starting to soar, adding strain to a housing market already marked by skyrocketing home prices. Housing has become a particularly unequal feature of the economic recovery, with economists paying special attention to rent increases that could be here to stay.
Snapshots of the consumer price index show how spending habits are changing as people resume their pre-pandemic spending habits. For example, the measure for “food away from home” — namely restaurant food — rose 4.2 percent over the last year, the largest 12-month increase in that index since May 2009.
The gasoline index also rose 2.5 percent over the month.
There are a few reasons inflation is on the rise. For starters, prices in 2021 are being compared to those from 2020, when the pandemic caused the economy to shut down and prices fell.
Also, as vaccinations become more widespread and consumers unleash their pent-up savings, demand is rebounding much faster than supply can catch up. Many Americans are newly eager to book airline tickets, rental cars and hotel rooms, while the travel industry is still climbing back from the depths of the pandemic. Backlogged supply chains are also clashing with demand for products like furniture, bicycles and auto parts.
The Fed expects those conditions to clear as more people return to work and the economy regains its footing. In the meantime, central bankers are clear that they won’t raise interest raise to respond to temporary inflation. With some 6.8 million jobs still missing from the labor market, the Fed wants as many people as possible to get back into jobs before a rate hike slows the economy down.
Republicans and some prominent economists like Lawrence H. Summers, however, argue that the higher prices are an urgent concern. They warn that the Fed’s low interest rates and other supports for the markets are excessively juicing the economy. Their worry is that the central bank will be behind the curve once it decides to tame inflation and raise rates.
The June inflation data was similar to inflation reported in May, when prices rose 5 percent. Another measure of inflation, released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, put the May price increase at 3.9 percent.