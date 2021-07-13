We asked Jen Hyde, a DIY specialist with Semi Exact, a company that provides “ready to make” furniture supplies that you can customize at home, for recommendations that homeowners can use to spruce up their homes without hiring a contractor.
Hyde emailed the following suggestions for DIY ways to give your home a summer lift.
1. Add colorful curb appeal. From coastal hues to bright coral, yellow or navy blue, it’s easy and inexpensive to create a stunning front entrance. Add eye-catching color with a freshly painted door, mailbox or stenciled house numbers. You can also layer fragrant blooms into your landscape or create Instagram-worthy planters by combining plants, flowers and vines that “thrill, fill and spill.” A bench or a hanging daybed on your front porch or in your backyard is a fun way to welcome guests.
2. Freshen up your floors. Wood, tile, stone and carpet can be really tricky for beginners, but there are flooring options for any budget or skill level. Think peel-and-stick carpet tiles, vinyl plank flooring and vinyl sheet flooring. These materials can be cut with a utility knife and installed within a few hours. You can also opt for floor paint in a single solid color or create patterns or geometric designs with tape or stencils. Use furniture pads to safeguard your floors and keep them looking new.
3. Get organized with smart storage. Long summer days are the perfect time to get organized. Many storage projects don’t require a lot of money or skill. You can install shelves, pegboard and wall-mounted desks or foldable worktables with some basic tools and know-how. If you’re a pro, you may want to tackle a custom closet or shed. Bigger projects can get pricey, though, particularly if you prefer to outsource certain elements such as premade drawers or a concrete pad.
4. Let your garden bloom. Bring more to the table this summer with freshly picked herbs and vegetables. You can start small with something as simple as an old wooden crate lined with burlap or various pots placed on your balcony, patio or tabletop. If you’re ready to go big, you’ll need more intermediate skills and a larger budget for a raised garden bed or vegetable trellis. Building a DIY potting table nearby can help organize your garden supplies, planting and harvesting.
5. Entertain in style. Summertime is all about getting together outside. A DIY bar or buffet takes entertaining to the next level. Beginners will find a wall-mounted bar or table with bar stools is easy to assemble using precut wood, a few shelf brackets and furniture legs. Consider upcycling pallets or old doors if you need to save on costs. To add even more fun, make your own modern sofa, horseshoe pit or cornhole boards.
Read more in Real Estate: