Complaints about credit report mistakes are among the most frequent types of complaints to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and have more than doubled since 2019, according to Consumer Reports. Errors range from incidents of identity theft to information from someone with a similar name or Social Security number getting mingled on your report. Your credit profile can also be damaged by misinformation such as accounts or loans that you have paid in full that appear unpaid, debts incorrectly reported as in collections or listed several times.