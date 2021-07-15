“It was a bit uncomfortable but I was able to make clear that I respect our relationship, that this financial dynamic is damaging to me, and that I will be doing what is right for me and my family in how I achieve the goals of my work. …[My boss] pushed back pretty hard on trying to preserve the expense-first policy as a way to keep things simple for him, but as the intermediary between my boss and our employees for expense matters, I will be doing my best to advocate for the employees and make sure they only make expensable purchases that they individually feel financially comfortable with.”