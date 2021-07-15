“Powell indicated that the bank considers the current price trajectory transitory and remains committed to returning the economy to full employment,” said George Ratiu, a senior economist at Realtor.com. “Just as importantly for loan rates, the Fed is expected to maintain its $40 billion a month mortgage-backed securities purchase volume, which will ensure that low rates remain available to homeowners and buyers. In short, the Fed thinks that there is still work to do to get the economy back on track, which will keep mortgage rates low for the remainder of the year.”