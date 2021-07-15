Since rising to 3.18 percent in April, the 30-year fixed average has fallen 30 basis points. A basis point is 0.01 percentage point.
Freddie Mac, a federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from about 80 lenders nationwide to come up with weekly national averages. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. Because of the criteria, these rates are not available to every borrower.
The survey is based on home purchase mortgages, which means that rates for refinances may be higher. The price adjustment for refinance transactions that took effect in December is adding to the cost. The adjustment, which applies to all Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac refinances, is 0.5 percent of the loan amount. That works out to $1,500 on a $300,000 loan.
The 15-year fixed-rate average ticked up to 2.22 percent with an average 0.6 point. It was 2.2 percent a week ago and 2.48 percent a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average fell to 2.47 percent with an average 0.3 point. It was 2.52 percent a week ago and 3.06 percent a year ago.
“Mortgage rates are falling, even though inflation is running hotter than expected,” said Holden Lewis, a home and mortgage specialist at NerdWallet. “That’s an unusual combo, and you can trace it back to the pandemic. The Federal Reserve believes high inflation is a temporary issue that arises from the global economy’s uneven restart. Because it deems high inflation temporary, the Fed doesn’t plan to cut back on purchases of mortgage-backed securities anytime soon. That means we’ll continue to have an ample supply of money to lend for mortgages, which in turn keeps mortgage rates down.”
During Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell’s testimony before Congress this week, he signaled that the central bank isn’t close to tapering its $120 billion a month bond-buying program. Since early in the coronavirus pandemic, the Fed has been purchasing Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities each month, which has held down mortgage rates.
The last time the Federal Reserve embarked on an ambitious bond-buying program was during the Great Recession. In 2013, when Chairman Ben S. Bernanke announced that the Fed would begin winding down its purchases, the news set off what was called a “taper tantrum,” causing mortgage rates to soar.
“Powell indicated that the bank considers the current price trajectory transitory and remains committed to returning the economy to full employment,” said George Ratiu, a senior economist at Realtor.com. “Just as importantly for loan rates, the Fed is expected to maintain its $40 billion a month mortgage-backed securities purchase volume, which will ensure that low rates remain available to homeowners and buyers. In short, the Fed thinks that there is still work to do to get the economy back on track, which will keep mortgage rates low for the remainder of the year.”
Bankrate.com, which puts out a weekly mortgage rate trend index, found the experts it surveyed almost evenly split on where rates are headed in the coming week. Half expect rates to stay about the same, while 42 percent predict they will go up.
Elizabeth Rose, sales manager at AmCap Home Loans, says rates will be unchanged.
“We had a rather hot inflation report, yet bonds shrugged it off fairly quickly,” she said. “Most Fed officials believe the current inflation pressures are transitory — meaning they won’t last. That bodes well for mortgage rates in the near term. Mortgage bonds are currently inside a range of the 100-day and 50-day moving average. Absent any surprising economic data, I anticipate bonds will remain in this range this week.”
But Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com, says rates are likely to rise.
“Inflation is accelerating and continues to surprise to the upside, but Fed Chair Powell is still going to try to sustain the belief that it is transitory,” he said. “As long as the bond market reflects that belief, there will be limited upside to rates. But if that changes, hold on to your hat.”
Meanwhile, after dropping to the lowest level since the beginning of 2020, mortgage applications rebounded last week. According to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, the market composite index — a measure of total loan application volume — increased 16 percent from a week earlier. The refinance index jumped 20 percent, while the purchase index grew 8 percent. The refinance share of mortgage activity accounted for 64.1 percent of applications.
“Overall applications climbed last week, driven heavily by increased refinancing as rates dipped again,” Joel Kan, an MBA economist, said in a statement. “Treasury yields have trended lower over the past month as investors remained concerned about the COVID-19 variant and slowing economic growth. … Refinance applications increased over 20 percent last week after adjusting for the July 4th holiday, aided by a 23 percent increase in conventional refinance applications. Also, there may have been a delayed spillover of applications from the previous week, when rates also decreased, but there was not much of response in terms of refinance applications.”
The MBA also released its mortgage credit availability index (MCAI) that showed that credit availability decreased in June. The MCAI fell 8.5 percent, to 118.8, last month. A decrease in the MCAI indicates that lending standards are tightening, while an increase signals that they are loosening.
“Mortgage credit availability in June fell to its lowest level since September 2020, ending more than half a year of increasing credit supply,” Kan said in a statement. “The overall credit availability index remains close to 2014 lows, as mortgage credit has not recovered since the sharp downturn in the first half of 2020. The reduction in credit availability came as a result of [government-sponsored enterprise] policy changes which reduced the availability of high [loan-to-value] refinance loans, impacting both conforming loans and GSE-eligible high balance loans.”
More Real Estate: