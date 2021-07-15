Researchers at Apartment List, a rental home search platform, gathered data to compare cities based on the prevalence of remote-friendly jobs, housing affordability and access to both urban and natural amenities, and generated its top 10 list of best cities for remote workers.
The list is:
1. Provo, Utah
2. Fort Collins, Colo.
3. Boise, Idaho
4. Raleigh, N.C.
5. Tempe, Ariz.
6. Austin
7. Beaverton, Ore.
8. Denver
9. Asheville, N.C.
10. Ann Arbor, Mich.
If you want to lobby for remote work but stay in your location, you may want to review a recent study by Moneyrates.com, a banking rate comparison site, about where residents can save the most time and money if they work at home.
The study compared median commute times and wages from 2019 to find out where workers can save the most time by working in a home office and where they can save the most money. In some cases, commuters could save more than $8,000 or the time of 39 workdays in one year by skipping their commute and working at home.
The Washington metro area was high on both lists — and No. 1 for the cities where workers can save the most money with remote work.
5 U.S. cities where remote workers could save the most money
1. Washington: Long commutes and high wages provide the highest financial value to D.C. area residents, where time spent commuting is worth $34.42 a day or $8,088.42 a year.
2. San Francisco: The time saved in the Bay Area is worth $34.28 a day, which comes to $8,055.34 a year.
3. California/Lexington Park, Md.: This is a Maryland exurb of Washington where the high median wage and long commute times make time saved worth $32.75 a day or $7,695.15 a year.
4. San Jose: With Silicon Valley’s high wages, the time saved by not commuting is worth an average of $32.18 a day, which comes to $7,561.95 a year.
5. New York: Combining the longest average commute time with high wages makes time saved worth $31.44 a day or $7,387.78 a year.
While some of the same metro areas where people save a lot of money are also places where workers save the most time commuting, a few different locations are on this list.
5 U.S. cities remote workers could save the most time
1. New York: The average commute time round trip is 1 hour and 20 minutes. Over the course of the year, employees could save over 39 eight-hour workdays’ worth of time.
2. Washington: Commuting in the D.C. area takes an average of 1 hour and 16 minutes a day, equaling over 37 workdays a year.
3. San Francisco: In the Bay Area, commute times average about 1 hour and 15 minutes a day equaling more than 36 workdays a year.
4. East Stroudsburg, Pa.: This metro area is roughly equidistant from Manhattan and Philadelphia, so about 1 in 5 workers here commutes at least two hours a day round trip, putting the average commute at 1 hour and 14 minutes, equaling over 36 workdays a year.
5. Vallejo/Fairfield, Calif.: Residents commute an average of 1 hour and 13 minutes a day round trip to the Bay Area or the equivalent of just under 36 days a year.
