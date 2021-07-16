We are in the very late stages of an absolute catastrophic collapse of global biodiversity. The total number of living wild mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish on Earth today is less than a third of what it was 50 years ago. And it’s almost entirely due to our use of animals as a food technology. The overwhelming driver of the collapse of terrestrial species is habitat destruction and degradation. More than 80 percent of the land footprint of humanity is land used for animal agriculture. Every city on Earth sits on less than 1 percent of the planet’s land. The land footprint of animal agriculture, when you count feed crops, permanent pastures and temporary grazing on pasture is 45 percent of Earth’s land area. And you can see that the demand for meat and dairy foods is not going down, it’s going up faster than population growth. Therefore, the only way you can expand production is by deforestation, and 95 percent of the deforestation in the Amazon is clearing of land for animal agriculture.