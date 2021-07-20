This is what happened to Courtney Bendickson from Colorado Springs. She and her husband did everything they are supposed to do to get the direct deposit payments for their two children, who are ages 10 and 11. They filed a 2020 return, which has been processed. The first round of monthly payments was based on returns processed by the IRS — not just filed — by June 28. They provided the IRS with banking information. And they know the tax agency has what it needs to make a direct deposit because the couple received all three of the stimulus payments electronically.