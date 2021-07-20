The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will not extend its eviction moratorium past the end of this month. That deadline has raised the stakes for state and local governments to significantly ramp up the amount of emergency rental relief reaching tenants and landlords. All told, Congress has appropriated roughly $46 billion for emergency rental aid. Of the $25 billion appropriated in December, only $1.5 billion had been spent on rent, utilities and arrears from January through May, according to the latest figures from the Treasury Department. The agency has yet to release data on how much of the other $21 billion has been spent.