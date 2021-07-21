The uneven economic impact of the pandemic that allowed some consumers to save more money, investors to see stock market gains and homeowners to receive top dollar for their properties all contribute to an increase in cash buyers.
Recent analysis by Redfin real estate brokerage found nearly one-third (30 percent) of all home purchases between Jan. 1 and April 30, 2021, were completed with cash. That compares to 25.3 percent of purchases for the entire year of 2020 and is the largest share of cash purchases since 2014, when 30.6 percent of homes were purchased with cash.
In addition to cash available from stock market profits and home sales, Redfin’s analysis found the ability of people to work remotely contributes to cash purchases. Consumers who sell a home in a high-cost housing market such as New York or San Francisco can use the proceeds of the sale to buy property in a lower-cost housing market without needing a mortgage.
Heavy competition encourages buyers to pay with cash if possible since sellers are more likely to look favorably on an offer that doesn’t require a lender’s approval. About two-thirds of offers written by Redfin agents during the first quarter of 2021 faced a bidding war.
Redfin’s research also found that investors, who often pay in cash, reentered the housing market. The investor share of purchases was up 2.7 percent during the first quarter of 2021 compared with the first quarter of 2020, according to Redfin.
Cash offers were particularly prevalent in West Palm Beach, Fla., where 52.6 percent of sales were paid for with all cash. Several other Florida markets had significant percentages of all cash purchases, including Naples (52.5 percent of sales were cash only), North Port (49.4 percent), Port St. Lucie (46.2 percent), Palm Bay (44.1 percent), Cape Coral (44.1 percent) and Jacksonville (40.1 percent).
Other locations with high percentages of cash sales were Nassau County, N.Y., (50.2 percent); Greenville, S.C., (45.4 percent), and Des Moines (41 percent).
In the Washington, D.C., metro area, 24.4 percent of sales were all cash. San Jose and Oakland, Calif., were the two markets with the lowest percentage of all cash sales at 12.5 percent. For the full report, click here.
