Let’s assume the borrower has a debt-to-income ratio of 43 percent and student loan debt of $150,000. Under the old rule, the FHA assumed the borrower’s monthly loan debt payment is $1,500. Under the new rule, the estimated payment would be $750. When purchasing a $400,000 home using FHA financing, the estimated mortgage payment would be $2,328 for principal and interest (PITI). Under the old rule, the annual income a borrower needed to qualify for the mortgage would have been $106,827. Under the new rule, it’s only $85,897.