The cause of the outage, the latest in a series of major global Internet outages this summer, is not immediately clear. Akamai Technologies, the global content delivery network based in Cambridge, Mass., said on its website that it was aware of an “emerging issue.”
“We are actively investigating the issue,” said Akamai, a tech firm that works with some of the world’s biggest companies and banks.
The company later said: “We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated.”
The company said it expects to provide an update on the service disruption at around 1 p.m.
Delta said on its website that the airline was experiencing “temporary technical issues.” DraftKings acknowledged at around noon that its site was down.
“We’re aware of sitewide DFS and SB issues resulting in the app and full site not loading,” the company’s customer service team tweeted. “We’re working to have everything resolved and back to normal ASAP.”
Southwest Airlines, which was among the sites reporting outages in June, said the company was working on fixing the issue.
“Our Tech Team has been made aware of the issues our Customers are encountering on Southwest.com and we’ll get it back up and running ASAP,” the company tweeted. “We appreciate your patience and understanding in the meantime!”
This is a developing story.