Overall, the numbers have been falling gradually from the peaks of the beginning of the pandemic, but they are still well above the average during pre-pandemic times.
Some 12.5 million claims were filed for unemployment insurance overall, according to the most recent numbers — down from 32.9 million filed at the same point last year.
The higher jobless numbers come as the delta variant has helped sparked an alarming increase in covid-19 cases around the country, according to public health officials.
The number of new cases has increased more than 40 percent in the last week, sending jitters through the stock market and raising questions about whether state and local health authorities will reinstitute restrictions to slow the virus’ spread.
A new mandate in Los Angeles county to wear masks indoors has sparked protests and anger from local officials, as other counties where cases are increasing mull similar actions.
Nevada, Rhode Island and California topped the list of states with the highest number of people on unemployment, the Labor Department said.
This is a developing story.