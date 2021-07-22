Overall, the numbers have been falling gradually from the peaks at other stages of the pandemic, but they are still well above the average of pre-pandemic times.
The jobless numbers have provided a jarring narrative about the economic devastation wrought by the pandemic — spiking to records as the pandemic unfolded in March 2020 and remaining at historically high levels throughout most of 2020.
The coronavirus surge last fall helped precipitate a rise in claims that saw the labor market, as seen in the monthly jobs report, slide backward too.
But until recently, the past few months been marked by strong jobs growth and a sense of optimism as vaccinations picked up, giving economists hope that the country was back on track to recovering the nearly 7 million jobs it is still down from before the pandemic.
Now, the delta variant is driving an alarming increase in coronavirus cases around the country, according to public health officials: the number of new cases increased more than 40 percent in the last week, sending jitters through the stock market, and it is raising questions about whether state and local health authorities will reinstitute restrictions to slow the virus’s spread.
A new mandate in Los Angeles County to wear masks indoors has sparked protests and anger from local officials, as other counties where cases are increasing mull similar actions.
“The unexpected bump in claims could be noise in the system, but it’s also not hard to see how the rise of the covid-19 delta variant could add thousands of layoffs to numbers that already are double what they were pre-covid,” said Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union.
Frick said that the report was a worrisome sign about the potential for unemployment claims to start trending upward after months of steady declines.
“There’s definitely a correlation, however loose, that the rise in covid does cause a rise in claims,” he said. “My fear is that the rise in the delta variant could cause claims to go back up. ... Certainly one week doesn’t show that. But I wouldn’t be surprised if we start to see claims rise.”
Texas, for example, where cases have grown 54 percent in the past week, led the way with an increase of 10,000 new claims.
Previous increases in joblessness stemmed from forced closures and restrictions for businesses, as well as changes in consumer behavior, Frick said. At this point, government officials have little appetite for more restrictions, he added, pointing out that business closures would now probably be driven largely by a pullback in activity by consumers concerned about safety.
Last week, some 12.5 million claims were filed for unemployment insurance overall, according to the most recent numbers — down from 32.9 million filed at the same point last year.
Nevada, Rhode Island and California topped the list of states with the highest number of people on unemployment, the Labor Department said.