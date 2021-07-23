We have five children — 17, 11, 9, 7 and 5. We received a $1,000 child tax credit payment. Shouldn’t we have received $1,300? We make under $150,000 a year.

My husband won’t cash our kids’ child tax credit check, because he says we might have to pay the IRS back. Will we have to pay this money back?

Is there any protection for lower-income parents against having to pay back overpaid credits if their financial or family circumstances change during 2021?

We have a toddler, and I got into the portal and opted out. However, I saw a message that I had opted out of only half of the payment. Does my spouse have to opt out too?

Will these payments count against me for federal benefits such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI)?