“These actions underscore our determination to take forceful steps to protect our trademarks and other intellectual property,” Daniel Hart, Crocs’ chief legal officer, said in a statement. “It is essential that we protect Crocs’ iconic DNA, and we will not tolerate the infringement of our rights or those who try to freeride on the investments we have made in our brand.”
The litigation builds on a federal complaint Crocs filed in June seeking to block the import and sale of copycat products. The U.S. International Trade Commission last week said it would look into Crocs’ allegations of trademark infringement against more than 20 companies, including sneaker giant Skechers and luxury brand Loeffler Randall.
Representatives for Walmart, Hobby Lobby and Loeffler Randall did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokeswoman for Skechers declined to comment, citing pending legislation.
Crocs, created two decades ago as an easy-to-clean boating shoe, is one of the country’s most recognizable and polarizing pieces of footwear. It enjoyed massive success in the early 2000s, before taking a downward turn during the Great Recession. But in recent years, the shoe has morphed into a pop-culture staple, dominating social media feeds and turning up on the red carpet at the Academy Awards.
Sales of Crocs have soared during the pandemic, nearly doubling in the most recent quarter to $641 million. It expects sales to grow as much as 65 percent this year, to more than $2 billion.
“With this revival, they’ve strengthened their board, completely rotated the executive management team and simplified what they stand for, which is the classic clog,” Erinn Murphy, an analyst at Piper Sandler, told The Washington Post last month. “Some people love them, some hate them, but it’s what they’re known for and they’ve really leaned into it.”