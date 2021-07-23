Compounding this challenge is that the Tokyo 2020 Games (yes, they’re still calling it that) actually should require a massive influx of new staff. This year sees a historic number of events — 339 across 50 disciplines, up from 306 and 41 in Rio just five years ago. They include new sports like surfing and skateboarding, and newly returning sports like softball and baseball. There are also plenty of ongoing niche ones — mixed team archery or artistic swimming — and, in a colorful demonstration of the modern content boom, the NBCOlympics site and app will air them all. In total, Gesue estimates a stunning 3,000 hours of competition will be available on NBC.