Experts are skeptical popularity will be high. Marcus Collins, an assistant clinical professor of marketing at the University of Michigan and head of planning at the Wieden+Kennedy ad agency recently noted the problem, writing on the Michigan Web site that “The pandemic has, in many ways, usurped the Olympics,” because we already “competed to see which countries were faring best, which would get vaccinations first, and how they were able to mobilize their people to get vaccinated. What do the Olympics mean when we’ve already been in the world’s competition and cohesion event?”