“Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased, and we express our sincere condolences,” Messer spokeswoman Amy Ficon said in a statement. “When installing cryogenic freezer equipment, Messer works with its customers on how to safely and properly operate and maintain the equipment, as well as how to safely and properly prepare the equipment for sanitation. Although its customers are responsible for operating and maintaining cryogenic freezer equipment after installation, Messer remains available to provide technical support as requested.”