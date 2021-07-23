“Make no mistake this was a very preventable tragedy,” Walsh told reporters. “Their employer failed to implement the proper safety procedures.”
Workplace safety has taken on an increasingly larger public profile recently, after the pandemic helped both create and expose precarious conditions many workers labor under.
The nitrogen leak occurred when a freezer at the plant malfunctioned early in the morning on Jan. 28. As employees were working to troubleshoot the issue, the tub of the freezer began to overfill and release a gas form of the liquid nitrogen, Labor Department officials said.
Three workers entered the freezer room without precautions, having never been trained on the risks of nitrogen exposure, and were overcome immediately by the nitrogen, the agency said. Another two who entered the room were also overcome; a sixth died on the way to the hospital. Another dozen workers were treated for injuries at hospitals.
Foundation Food Group, which runs the plant as well as three others in Gainesville, Ga., according to the agency, was given 26 violations, including six “willful” violations for the exposure to the nitrogen, for a total of $595,000.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Labor Department division in charge of workplace safety, said the company did not develop proper procedures, such as informing employees that liquid nitrogen was used in the freezer. The company also did not train workers on detecting nitrogen gas and other emergency procedures they could have used to protect themselves.
Foundation Food Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Messer LLC, an industrial gas company, was cited for six violations totaling $74,000 after OSHA found that it “exposed workers to injuries and suffocation from the uncontrolled release of liquid nitrogen; failed to ensure an egress path was unobstructed; and did not develop, document and use lockout procedures.”
The company said that it was reviewing the citation, saying that it was fully cooperating with investigators from OSHA and the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board. The leak occurred from freezers that the company had supplied but were maintained by the Foundation Food Group, it said.
“Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased, and we express our sincere condolences,” Messer spokeswoman Amy Ficon said in a statement. “When installing cryogenic freezer equipment, Messer works with its customers on how to safely and properly operate and maintain the equipment, as well as how to safely and properly prepare the equipment for sanitation. Although its customers are responsible for operating and maintaining cryogenic freezer equipment after installation, Messer remains available to provide technical support as requested.”
At least four wrongful death lawsuits have been filed against Messer for the incident, alleging that the company had installed the freezer in December 2020 and did not properly inspect and maintain it. Messer declined to comment on the lawsuits, citing the pending litigation.
Packers Sanitation Services Inc., which provided cleaning and sanitation services at the plant, was cited for $286,720 for 19 violations and two repeat violations for “failing to train workers on the hazards of liquid nitrogen and anhydrous ammonia, and not ensuring emergency eye washes were available.” OSHA said it had cited the company for similar violations in 2017 and 2018.
“Our employees were not onsite and were no way involved with this tragic incident,” the company said in a statement. “We are also not involved in the operation or mechanical maintenance of this equipment. While we cooperated with OSHA during the review, we fundamentally disagree with these citations and plan to contest them.”
OSHA also cited FSGroup, also known as FS Group Inc., a food processing equipment manufacturer based in Alabama, for eight violations and $42,000.
FS Group Inc. did not respond to requests for comment.