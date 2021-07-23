The tech-heavy Nasdaq has gained nearly 2 percent for the week, boosted by strong earnings: Snap and Twitter walloped expectations and reported strong revenue and user growth, sending their stocks soaring. Twitter was up nearly 5 percent in premarket trading, while Snap had sailed more than 17 percent.
The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked higher Friday as investors focused on riskier assets. Gold, another investor safe-haven, inched down 0.1 percent.
Some overseas investors shared in the bright mood. European markets were positive across the board at midday, with France’s CAC 40 advancing 1 percent and the benchmark Stoxx 600 index climbing 0.9 percent.
U.S. stocks are now back within striking distance of new highs, building on a record-setting run after cratering in the early days of the pandemic. The Dow is now up more than 32 percent for the year according to MarketWatch. The S&P 500, meanwhile, has surged more than 36 percent and the Nasdaq more than 42 percent.
The enthusiasm comes even as the delta variant flashes warning signals that the pandemic is far from over. Caseloads are soaring in some Asian countries, triggering new rounds of travel restrictions. The U.S. is grappling with fast-spreading outbreaks across the South and Midwest, in states with low vaccination rates, and hospital officials there say they are reeling from a new surge of patients, driven by the delta variant.
Unease over the recovery’s health has deepened after weekly unemployment gains logged their third uptick in six weeks, spiking to 419,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
The delta variant now makes up more than 83 percent of cases circulating in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People infected with the variant appear to carry a viral load that is more than 1,000 times that of those infected with earlier forms of the virus, allowing the virus to spread rapidly among unvaccinated people, scientists have found.