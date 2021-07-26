Condos are often a source of affordable housing, but they rarely have more than two or three bedrooms. One exception is the condo at 701 Brandywine St. SE #202, a four-bedroom, two-bathroom unit priced at $220,000. The monthly condo fee is $706 and annual property taxes are $454. The condo fee includes water, trash and snow removal and building maintenance. Only on-street parking is available. The neighborhood is served by several bus routes.
Located in Congress Heights, the 1,134-square-foot condo, originally priced at $300,000, includes two levels connected by a spiral staircase. The main level includes hardwood floors, a living area with a bay window and a galley-style kitchen with granite counters, a window at one end and a pass-through opening to the living and dining area. There is one bedroom on the main level and three more on the upper level. One full bathroom is on each level.
The unit has a washer and dryer, a new microwave and was updated in 2019 with a new stove, refrigerator, furnace and water heater.
Assigned schools include Hendley Elementary, Hart Middle and Ballou High. The elementary and high schools are rated below average compared with other schools in D.C. by GreatSchools.org and the middle school is rated average. Parents can enter the lottery to apply for charter schools, magnet schools and out-of-boundary schools.
