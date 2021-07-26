“They are forcing the current workforce to work double and triple shifts,” Shelton said. “Workers do not have enough time to see their family, do chores around the house, run errands, or even get a healthy night’s sleep.”
The company had called the union’s claims “grossly exaggerated.”
Frito-Lay said the union accepted a two-year contract that addressed some of its concerns, according to a statement released Saturday. In addition to the day-off guarantee, the deal will give the union more input on staffing and overtime decisions, and raise wages.
“We believe our approach to resolving this strikes demonstrates how we listen to our employees, and when concerns are raised, they are taken seriously and addressed,” according to the statement.
Frito-Lay, which is known for Cheetos, Doritos and other packaged snack foods, is a unit of PepsiCo, the New York-based food and beverage giant worth roughly $217 billion.
About two-thirds of the 850 workers at the Topeka factory joined the walkout that began July 5. They will return to work this week.