We’re not going to say whether you’ll pay capital gains taxes or ordinary income on the profit, as we don’t have sufficient information from your email. Barring extraordinary circumstances, if your family sold the land within one year of your mom’s death, you’d have no tax to pay. If it was after one year, your profit should be taxed at the capital gains rate. And don’t forget that you’ll have to pay state taxes on that profit and the additional 3.8 percent tax on the sale of investment property. (If you lived in the home as your primary residence when it was sold, you may not have to pay anything.)