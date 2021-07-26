Residents may assume their lease will auto-renew for the same rate and length unless they notify their property manager otherwise, but that is not normally the case. Typically, if you do not renew or notify your property manager of other plans, your lease will renew at the month-to-month rate. This is because the property manager needs to be able to guarantee a certain amount of rent to keep the apartment stable and without a set contract, there’s greater risk for them that you could suddenly move out, leaving the apartment vacant.