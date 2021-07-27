Imagine what it costs to drive the giant 3-D printing machine to your job site, set it up, calibrate it and then take it all apart once the job is complete. Are there any extra foundation or site requirements to ensure the machine is completely stable as it operates? Do you need to pay for a crane twice to lift it off then put it back on a flatbed tractor-trailer? Is there enough room on the lot to place the machine. How level does the lot need to be?